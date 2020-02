The M3 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J5 and J6 (near Basingstoke) due to a Hampshire Police-led incident.

Diverted traffic should follow the solid triangle diversion symbol. Exit the M3 at J5 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A287. Continue until the junction with the A30. Turn left onto the A30 (London Road) and continue for 4 miles, to then rejoin the M3 at J6 via the spur road.