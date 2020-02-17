Police name woman who was swept away by Storm Dennis

Police have found a body in the search for a missing woman who was swept away in Storm Dennis flood waters on Sunday

West Mercia Police named the person, who was swept away in the River Teme near Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, as 55-year-old Yvonne Booth from Great Barr in Birmingham.

Her family said in a statement: “Yvonne is a very much loved member of our family and we are all devastated by this news.”

“We appreciate the continued support from the emergency services. We would like to ask for our privacy at this time.