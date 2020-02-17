Police called to negotiate with a person on Chatham bridge

Police have been called to a person standing on the bridge near Wickes on New Road Avenue above Maidstone Road in Chatham this evening.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the bridge on Monday evening after the man was spotted after a member of the public who called police.

A scene has been established at the bridge and Wickes has closed it’s doors for the evening due to the incident. Six Police cars are at the incident and an ambulance is pared under the bridge.

Officers are directing traffic away from the area.

Many residents posted about the incident on social media to let people know to avoid the area.

Police say they were called just after 6pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge.

If you ever need someone to talk to, Samaritans are available any time on 116 123.