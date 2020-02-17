Police arrest man on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in Croydon

Detectives investigating a series of indecent exposures in Croydon have arrested a man.

The Metropolitan Police received reports that a man indecently exposed himself on four separate occasions on Shirley Oaks Road, in Shirley throughout January and February 2020.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on February 5.

He was taken to a South London police station and was later released on bail to a date in late February pending further enquiries.

The suspect in each of the incident is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall, of a medium build, with short, receding dark brown hair.

It’s alleged that when committing the offences he wore a black leather, biker style jacket, over a grey top, with black trousers and dark footwear.

The Met are investigating the allegations and are appealing for any potential victims to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of indecent exposure in the Shirley area and encourage victims to speak with officers, at the very least, to ensure they receive support.”