Oops 40 Ton Crane leaves the road in Kent Village

A 40 ton Alteran Leiberher crane belonging to Ainscough Crane Hire based in Aylesford has comes off the road in Penshurst Village this morning.

The Big Yellow beast was trying to pass a number of vehicle that had been abandoned after getting stuck in flood water on the road over night. Police had to arrange for one vehicle to be recovered after the driver refused to come and move the white AMG Mercedes. Two specialist recovery cranes have called in with powerful winches to carry out the recovery that is going to take some time.

Police say the road is remain closed for the next few hours.

Full Recovery:

