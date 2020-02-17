Lorry Driver escapes serious injury following collision on the M25 in Surery

The driver of a LGV (Pictured) has escaped serious injury after his vehicle left the carriageway following a collision on the M25 in Surrey on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened on the the clockwise side between J11 for Chertsey and J12 for the M3 – lane one of four is closed.

There are long queues of traffic in the area with congestion back past J10 for the A3 at Wisley after Officers from Surrey Police had to close one lane of the busy motorway

Police at the scene say no one involved has been seriously injured.