Fifteen year old boy left fighting for his life after Hackney stabbing

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in east London which has left a 15-year-old boy in a critical condition.

Police were called to Brooke Road, E5 at 5.15pm on Sunday 16 February following a report of a stabbing at the location.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 15 year-old boy with a severe head injury. He has been taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

At around 6pm officers were called to a London hospital where an 18-year-old man had self-presented with a stab wound. He remains there in a stable condition. He and a second 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. ‘B’ remains in custody at an east London police station.

Inquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CRIS 4604639/20. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.