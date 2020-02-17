A teenager has admitted raping and murdering an 18-year-old woman after she was stabbed eight times in the back in her own home.

Joseph Trevor, 19, today pleaded guilty to the murder and rape of Megan Newton in Stoke-on-Trent in April last year.

He strangled her unconscious and stabbed her to death

Megan was attacked after she invited her killer to her flat – which was in a supported housing complex – because he was too drunk to go home.

Adrian Keeling QC, prosecuting, told Stafford Crown Court: “He raped and murdered her in the early hours of April 20. He did so at her flat.

“She invited him back as an act of kindness. He got so drunk on drink and drugs and could not go home to his parents.