Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a vulnerable missing woman from Faversham.

Barbara Barron, who is 83, was reported missing at 7.50am on 16 February 2020. She was last seen in the London Road area of the town.

Barbara is believed to have been wearing a nightgown and coat and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Please call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 16-0382 with information.