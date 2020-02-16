Teenager fighting for his life after Hackney Stabbing

Police were called to Brooke Road, E5 at 5.15pm on Sunday, 16 February following a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man believed to be in his teens suffering a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place.

No arrests.

If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org/ where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.