Storm Dennis triggers Red rain warning

The Met Office issued a Red Warning for rain – the highest level of warning – for parts of south Wales on Sunday morning.

Red warnings are issued when it is highly likely the weather will cause a high level of impact, and this warning is the first red warning for rain the Met Office has issued since December 2015.

Storm Dennis has brought heavy rain across the UK throughout the weekend, with multiple amber and yellow warnings in force until Monday, highlighting the risk of flooding and strong winds.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Whilst the heaviest rain has cleared from Northern Ireland and Scotland, England and Wales will continue to see heavy rain on Sunday, with a risk of severe flooding in places.

“In particular, heavy rain has led to severe flooding across parts of south Wales triggering a red rain warning, where around 140mm of rain in total could fall, before it gradually eases this afternoon.”

At Cray Reservoir, Powys, South Wales, 132.8mm of rain has been recorded between 7am on Saturday 14th and 8am on Sunday 15th. The average rainfall in Wales for the month of February is 110.8mm.

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page continued: “There is a risk of significant impacts from flooding in this area, including a danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures. As such we are urging people to follow the safety advice from officials and to keep a close eye on the latest Met Office weather warnings.”

Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management for Natural Resources Wales, said:

“The forecast is for very significant levels of rain, especially in the eastern valleys of South Wales. Impacts could be severe overnight, and everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously.

“We are working hard to make sure communities are as prepared as possible and urge people to take care and make arrangements to be safe.

“People are advised to take great care if you need to travel. If you are out, take extreme caution and never drive or walk through flood waters.