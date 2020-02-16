Appeal for witnesses following armed robbery in Gillingham

Detectives investigating a robbery in which a large quantity of cash was stolen are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at a commercial premises in High St, Gillingham, at around 10.50am on 16 February 2020.

It was reported that a man entered the premises armed with a kitchen knife and held it to a staff member’s throat, instructing her to hand him money.

He is described as a white man around 6ft 2in tall, very skinny with black hair and a black stubbly beard. He spoke with an English accent. He was wearing a black cap, black gilet and black skinny jeans.

Detective Sergeant Sam Stuart, of Kent Police, said: ‘Fortunately, the shop worker was not injured during this attack. However, the offender is clearly very dangerous and I am extremely keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have information about his identity so that we can bring him to justice.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 16-0623.