Teenager dies after being washed ashore in Herne Bay

15th February 2020
A teenager  sad sadly died after going in the sea in Herne Bay in Kent. Emergency crews and a rescue helicopter was scrambled to  Western Esplande just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon. Kent Fire and rescue, Coastguard search and rescue teams  and Hart Paramedics battled to try and save the young man who was washed up on the beach after going into the water.

The beach remains sealed off whilst Police conduct an investigation . The parents of the teenager have been informed of his tragic death.

Kent Police are expecting to release a statement shortly

 

