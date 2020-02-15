Major search launched in Margate

A Major searching operation involving the Coastguard helicopter. Two RNLI lifeboats and Royal Navy has been launched in Kent.

The search was sparked on Saturday morning after reports of a man falling from a petrol chemical tanker into the sea.

The search operation is being conducted north of Margate.

Crew onboard altered the coastguard just before 6am advising the man had gone overboard from a liquid petroleum gas tanker that was anchored in the harbour overnight.

Lifeboats are looking up to 8 miles out to sea, while coastguard crews are searching the shoreline.

Storm Dennis is due to bring rain and gales across the south-east of England, with yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain.

More to follow