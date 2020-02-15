Highways England close bridges as UK is battered by Storm Dennis

There are currently restrictions on a number of routes across the country due to strong winds.

The following routes are currently closed to all traffic due to strong winds:-

– A282 southbound Dartford Crossing QEII Bridge. Traffic will be reverse-flowed via the East Tunnel.

– M48 Severn Crossing (Monmouthshire/South Gloucestershire) eastbound. Traffic should consider using the M4, which currently remains open to all traffic.

– A14 Orwell Bridge (Suffolk) both directions between J56 and J57. Detailed diversion information will be listed separately.

The following routes are currently closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds:-

– M62 Ouse Bridge (East Riding of Yorkshire) both directions between J36 and J37

– A628 Woodhead Pass (South Yorkshire/Derbyshire/Greater Manchester) both directions between A616 (Flouch) and A57 (Gun Inn). Traffic should consider using the M62 and A50, which both remain open to all traffic.

– A66 (County Durham/Cumbria) both directions between A67 (Bowes) and A685 (Brough). Traffic should consider using the M62 and A69, which both remain open to all traffic.

– M48 (South Gloucestershire/Monmouthshire) westbound. Traffic should consider using the M4, which currently remains open to all traffic.

– A19 Tees Viaduct (North Yorkshire) both directions between A1046 and A66.