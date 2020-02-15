As Storm Dennis Arrives In Uk

Storm Dennis LIVE: Two dead as Dennis arrives in UK – latest updates, maps and warnings
STORM DENNIS is forecast to batter the UK with strong winds and heavy rain over night and into the weekend. A number of severe weather warnings are in place for much of the country.
21.48
The QEII Bridge at the Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds.
21.46
Kent Police driver warning
If you’re out and about tonight, Kent officers are keen for you to stay safe. They tweeted:
“Motorists should take extra care this weekend due to strong gales and heavy rain causing treacherous driving conditions.
“Only travel if absolutely necessary.
“If you do, allow plenty of extra journey time and remember to double your stopping distance in wet weather.
“Also watch out for other road users who may be harder to see. “
21.28
20.56
Police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Jasmine last seen yesterday evening wearing a grey tracksuit, Nike trainers and hair in pigtails. They say that if Jasmine is seen, you should call 999 quoting 20MIS00625
20.55
Sheerness Lifeboat was sent to a person on a small boat in difficulty on the River Medway by St Mary’s Island shortly after 5pm today. The Lifeboat crew rescued the casualty who was transferred to an ambulance crew to be checked over.
20.50
Flood warnings are in in place for Barcombe Mills and 17 other flood alerts in place across the Sussex county.
SouthernRail warning that trains on coastal routes will be running at reduced speeds until 2pm tomorrow