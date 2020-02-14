Witness appeal following Canterbury city centre assault

Witnesses are being sought to a report of an assault in Canterbury city centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was reportedly assaulted following a verbal altercation involving two groups of people in The Parade near to the junction with Rose Lane and Longmarket, between 3am and 3.15am on Sunday 2 February 2020.

The victim suffered facial injuries and required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or if they have any information about those responsible.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/23048/20.