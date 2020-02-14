Teenager arrested for Dartford robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a robbery of a teenager in Dartford. Kent Police was called at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 12 February 2020 to reports a 16-year-old had been robbed in Princes Road. It is alleged the victim was threatened before his jacket was taken from him.

At around 11.15pm on Thursday 13 February 2020, officers on patrol spotted a teenage boy fitting the description of the suspect near Dartford town centre. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/27661/20.