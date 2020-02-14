Police officer dismissed for stealing bottle of brandy from hotel

A serving police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven.

Police Constable Rachel Lewis, who was based at NW-BCU (North West Basic Command Unit), answered allegations that her conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy; Honesty and Integrity; and Confidentiality.

It was alleged that on Sunday 10 December 2017, PC Lewis finished her shift and checked into a hotel in London.

While off duty, PC Lewis ordered some food and a drink from the restaurant/bar area within the hotel.

During the evening, PC Lewis swore and became increasingly aggressive towards hotel staff.

She took a bottle of brandy from the hotel bar area without permission and drank from it.

The officer on 11 December 2017 accessed and searched CRIS reports in order to see whether she was referenced and without a legitimate policing purpose.

She was dismissed without notice.