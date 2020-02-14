Police called to suspected explosive device in South West London

Police and specialist explosive trained officers have been called to a suspected device at Jim Griffiths House on Lillie Road in South West London this afternoon.

Emergency crews all formed up at an RVP near to Normand Croft following the suspect discovery

The Met Police closed a major road in both directions in Fulham whilst they carried out their inspections of the devices for a number of hours.

Officers are responding to an emergency incident this afternoon (Friday, February 14).

A Spokesman for the Met said Police were called at 12:37pm to reports of suspicious items found inside a residential address in Lillie Road.

Officers, including specialist officers, attended and a cordon was put in place.

Following assessment, the items were not deemed to pose a risk to the public and the cordon was lifted.