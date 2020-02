Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy from Leytonstone.

Kamaree Jeffrey was last seen at around 19:45 on Wednesday, 29 January and police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is around 5ft tall and of slim build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999 with misper reference 20MIS003978 or NE CID on 07747 780610