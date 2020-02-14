Met Office issue an update to the Yellow Weather Warning concerning Storm Dennis

A Yellow Met Office Weather Warning has bee updated for Rain

The warning covers the following areas:

London & South East England

North East England

North West England

South West England

Wales

West Midlands

Yorkshire & Humber

Storm Dennis is expected to bring very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel over the weekend.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

The warning area has had a minor adjustment in parts of northern England and northeast Wales. The peak rainfall totals have been revised down slightly.

The warning is valid from 12:00pm on Saturday, 15 February 2020 until 9pm on Sunday, 16 February 2020