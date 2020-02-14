Kent Police issue E fit following Chatham Robbery

A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by detectives following a report of a robbery in Chatham.

On Wednesday 12 February 2020, two men are reported to have entered a commercial premises on the High Street where they threatened a number of people with a weapon before leaving with a quantity of cash.

An image of what one of the men might look like has been issued and anyone who recognises him should call Kent Police on 01634 792 209, quoting crime reference 46/27598/20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org