Four new arrests in Abdirashid Mohamoud murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Abdirashid Mohamoud at Union Lane, Isleworth on Friday, 22 March 2019, have made four more arrests.

The arrests were made at various addresses on Thursday, 13 February.

A 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 13 February at an address in Osterley. He was taken to a central London police station and subsequently released on bail to a date in late March.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice at an address in Isleworth. He was taken to a central London police station and subsequently released on bail to a date in late March.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after presenting himself at Acton Police Station following arrest enquiries at his home address. He was taken to a central London police station and subsequently released on bail to a date in late March.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Kingston Crown Court after he was produced from HMP Wandsworth where his currently detained for separate matters. He was taken to a central London police station and subsequently released on bail to a date in late March.

Officers were called at around 10.35pm on Friday, 22 March, to reports that a teenager had been stabbed near flats in Union Lane, Isleworth.

On arrival, officers found 17-year-old Abdirashid Mohamoud, from Brentford, suffering stab injuries outside the flats. The London Ambulance Service also attended and administered first aid but Abdirashid sadly died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination held on Sunday, 24 March, at Uxbridge Mortuary established that the victim had died from stab injuries.

An investigation is underway by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist police is urged to call 020 8721 4622 or call 101 quoting CAD 8396/22Mar.