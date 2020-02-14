A major road in Chatham remains under police lockdown after a man who is understood to be armed with a fuel can threatened to do harm in a block of flats.

Approx thirty police officers are at the scene on the High Street in Chatham as the balcony stand off continue into hour number five.

It is understood that the man made off from Police during a chase earlier in the day.

Relatives of the made said that he is under a lot of pressure and not thinking straight.

It’s all getting out of control.

Armed Officers with riot shields and a dog are also present. The man’s who has been named as Tony also has his partner sister in law in the third floor flat.

Just after 12.30am on Friday morning Police went into the building and the man was brought out and driven away in a Police van,

It is unclear if he has been arrested

Kent Police have been approached for comment