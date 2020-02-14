Drugs dealers found with drugs haul worth £30k near Chatham face charges

Four men have been charged after two cars car containing cannabis with an estimated street value of £31,500 was stopped on the M2 near Gillingham.

The vehicles were pulled over on the morning of Friday 31 January 2020 following a suspected exchange of the class B drug in Impton Lane, Chatham.

An investigation was carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and the following four men have now been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering:

Ricky Phillip, 31, of Gosling Way in Lambeth, south London;

James Howard, 40, of Meresborough Road, Gillingham;

Endri Domi, 24, of no fixed address;

Anthony Hills, 29, of Ocean Drive, Gillingham.

Mr Howard has also been charged with dangerous driving in relation to the events that led to his arrest on 31 January, following the suspected exchange of drugs.

He has been bailed along with Mr Phillip and Mr Hills to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 3 March.

Mr Domi has been remanded in custody to appear on the same date.