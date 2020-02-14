Child remains a critical condition following a collision in Newham

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Newham which has left a child in a critical condition.

Police were called at 7.55pm on Thursday, 13 February 2020 to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian in Barking Road, E6, near Ernald Avenue.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 10-year-old boy was taken to an east London hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam or other media devices is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 7088/13FEB.