Big Fat Gypsy Send off in Seven Oaks for twins Billy and Joey Smith

Hundreds of mourners have brought to Sevenoaks to a standstill today. Friday (February 14) as the town pays its respects to twins Billy and Joey Smith.

The popular pair, who found fame on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found hanged in woodland three days after Christmas.

They are being laid to rest at Greatness Cemetery.

Their familiy welcomed everyone to the funeral which took place at St John the Baptist Church at 11am.

The 32-year-old brothers, who made their name appearing on the Channel 4 reality shows My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, and My Big Fat Gypsy Holiday, left a suicide note before their death in Dibden Woods, where they played as children and their deaths shocked the traveller and the wider community.



A spokesman for Sevenoaks District Council said 1,500 letters had been sent out to people living near to the route of the funeral procession warning them to expect some travel disruption on today.