Two in court after thefts from cars in Margate

Two people have been charged after jewellery and sat navs were stolen from cars in Margate.

Christopher Bygrave, 31, of Selborne Road, Margate, has been charged with:

• Theft of a sat nav in Tivoli Road, Margate between Sunday 9 February and Monday 10 February 2020.

• Theft of earrings, a sat nav and other items in Marlborough Road, Margate between Sunday 9 February and Monday 10 February.

• Theft of a sat nav in the Canterbury Road area of Margate between Sunday 9 February and Monday 10 February.

He is also charged with possession of a knife in Pysons Road, Broadstairs on Monday 10 February and the theft of lead in Laleham Walk, Margate on Tuesday 4 February.

Mr Bygrave appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 February 2020 and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 16 March 2020.

Catherine Avery, 48, of no fixed abode, is charged with handling stolen goods in Marlborough Road, Margate between Sunday 9 February and Monday 10 February.

Ms Avery has been bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 March.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of interfering with a number of vehicles in Harbour Parade, Ramsgate on Tuesday 11 February and has been released on police bail until 3 March 2020.