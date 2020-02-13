Wanted man arrested after roof top stand off in Southampton

A wanted man was arrested in Southampton after climbing on a Bar’s roof.

Police closed off Bedford Place and Carlton Place with a concern for welfare.

The 20 year old was wanted for failure to attend North Hampshire Magistrates’ Court on January 28.

He was also arrested for possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody at this time and will be presented to the court later on.

The XOXO Bar saw the funny side and reminded customers that despite a man on the roof it was business as usual.

They stated;

“Despite there being a criminal on our roof, on the run… we are open as usual (access via lower banister street) guess he wanted the best brunch around before he goes back to prison”