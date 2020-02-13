Two men charged with drug offences in Gravesend

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences following plain-clothed patrols in Gravesend.

On the morning of Tuesday 11 February 2020 Igors Pikalovs was stopped in the Prospect Grove area and, following further enquiries at North Kent Police Station, the 33-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Later the same morning Habib Sesay was arrested in the Darnley Road area on suspicion of drug offences.

The 21-year-old, of Darnley Road, Gravesend, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Both offences are reported to have taken place between 31 October 2019 and 21 January.

Both men appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 February and were each remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 11 March.