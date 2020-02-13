Teenager stopped by Police with Stun gun and drugs is charged

A moped rider has been charged after being stopped by officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Command.

At 8..20pm on Tuesday, 11 February, Op Venice TPAC cars and motorbikes were on patrol around the Islington and Haringey area when a moped rider saw them and began riding at high speeds.

Police motorcycles, assisted by marked cars, managed to safely stop the moped on Alexander Road, N19.

The male rider was detained at the roadside and stopped and searched. He was found in possession of a stun gun and arrested.

Following his arrested officers have charged the teenager with the following offences:

– Possess a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid / gas / electrical incapacitation device / thing

– Possess a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis / Cannabis Resin

– Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Heroin

– Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Crack Cocaine

He was remanded to appear at court on Thursday, 13 February.