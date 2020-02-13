Storm Dennis will bring strong winds over the weekend. Some disruption to travel is likely across parts of England and Wales.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or

large waves

Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and

evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again during Sunday.

Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely.

The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.