Oil Spillage and Collision closes A12 in Essex

The A12 in Essex is currently closed northbound between the A1124 (J26) and the A134 (J28) near Colchester. This closure is due to a road traffic collision and oil spillage that requires treatment. Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;
Exit the A12 northbound at J26 Eight Ash Green and follow the A1124 to Stanway. Continue on the A1124 through Stanway and bear left onto the A133 to Colchester. Continue on the A133 through Lexden to the roundabout with the A1232. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A1232 for Ipswich and re-join the A12 at J29 Crown Interchange.