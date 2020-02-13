Man Hold Police To Ransom On Chatham Roof Top

A major road in Chatham remains under police lockdown after a man who is understood to be armed with a fuel can threatened to do harm in a block of flats.

Approx thirty police officers are at the scene on the High street in Chatham as the balcony stand off continue into hour number four.

Fire crews from Chatham are also at the scene with hoses primed and charged should they need to be used.

Armed Officers with riot shields and a dog are also present. The man’s who has been named as Tony also has his partner in the third floor flat.