Families of two men who in a collision on the A272 near Winchester pay tribute to them

The families of two men who sadly died following a collision on the A272 near Winchester last month have today paid tribute to them.
Officers were called just before 12.30pm on January 30 after a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and white Audi near Cheesefoot Head.
We are now in a position to name the two occupants of the Fiesta who were pronounced dead at the scene.
They were Anthony Leech, 70, and Stephen Skilton, 61, both of Commonside, Emsworth.
Paying tribute, Mr Leech’s family said: “A loving brother and uncle.
“A friend to many and one of the world’s most genuine guys, tragically taken too soon.”
And Mr Skilton’s family said: “A loving partner to Jackie. A loyal son, brother, uncle and friend, Stephen will be sadly missed by so many people: relatives, work colleagues past and present, Army colleagues, friends and neighbours.
“He will be remembered for his honesty, consideration, and sense-of-humour.
“A loving character, the world is a poorer place without him. He will be loved forever and always.”
The families are being supported by specialist officers.
Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with any witnesses.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200037998.