Detectives investigating a stabbing in the Isle of Dogs are releasing footage of two men they want to speak to in relation to the attack.

Police were called at around 10:3pm on Friday, 27 December 2019 to reports of a stabbing on Millharbour, Tower Hamlets.

Officers attended and found a male, aged 17, suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remained for a number of days. His injuries were later found to be non-life changing or life threatening.

The teenager had been chased by two unknown males from a train at South Quay DLR station. After catching up to him, they stabbed him five times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Members of the public provided immediate first aid before emergency services arrived.

Despite a search of the area, there was no trace of the suspects and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to identify them.

They are described as aged around 20 years old and of Asian appearance.

Detective Constable Dave Barrett, from Central East CID, said: “The victim in this case was stabbed multiple times and he is extremely lucky to have come away without any long lasting injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises the two males in this CCTV to come forward to police or alternatively to contact Crimestoppers – this is completely independent and all calls are anonymous.

“This type of dangerous behaviour is not acceptable on our streets and we are determined to find those who are known to carry weapons.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 7072/27DEC19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.