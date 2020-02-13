Detectives from the North West Command Unit are investigating after the death of man in North Finchley.

Officers were called by LAS at 3:20pm on Wednesday, 12 February, to High Road, N12, to reports of a critically injured man.

It was reported that the man had been injured after a fall from height; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits, but the deceased is believed to be a 33-year-old man, originally from Eastern Europe but living in Finchley.

Officers are working to inform his next of kin.

A forensic scene is in place.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

She was taken to a north London hospital for treatment for minor injuries and then taken to a north London police station where she is currently detained.

It is believed that the parties were known to each other.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have been consulted.

At this stage of the inquiry, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4634/12FEB.