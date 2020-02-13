A fly tipper has been branded “incredibly irresponsible” and the neighbours don’t look too impressed either

A fly tipper has been branded “incredibly irresponsible” after dumping an unwanted caravan in at a pumping station gateway on Gore Green road in Higham and the neighbours don’t look too impressed either

The caravan was left in the gateway sometime under the cover of darkness.



By the time Monday had come round, vandals had opened the door to drag outside the base of a bed and other furniture.

Gravesham council have been informed after upset residents alerted Kent cops.

The Council has issued a strong warning that it would crack down heavily on fly-tippers who can be identified by the items they leave behind.

A council spokesman said: “Vehicle abandonment on this scale is incredibly irresponsible.

“We are arranging for the dumped caravan to be removed, under our powers to remove abandoned vehicles.

“We are committed to the crackdown on waste crime and have a good track record of finding those responsible.

“It is a significant blight on our environment, but our message is clear – there is no hiding place.”