Woman in her 20’s arrested for Murder after man falls from height

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in North Finchley.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 3:20pm on Wednesday, 12 February, to a critically injured man in High Road, N12.

Officers attended the location. It was reported that a man had fallen from height.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course. Officers are in the process of identifying and notifying next of kin.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder. She has been taken into custody at a north London police station.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4636/feb12.

