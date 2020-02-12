Moped drug dealing crack dealer armed with stun gun arrested

A moped rider has been arrested and taken into custody after being stopped by officers from the Met’s Operation Venice Command.

At 8..20pm on Tuesday, 11 February, Op Venice TPAC cars and motorbikes were on patrol around the Islington and Haringey area when a moped rider saw them and began riding at high speeds.

Police motorcycles, assisted by marked cars, managed to safely stop the moped on Alexander Road, N19.

The male rider was detained at the roadside and stopped and searched. He was found in possession of a stun gun and arrested.

Officers took him to a north London police station where a strip search was authorised. Upon this search, 21 rocks of crack cocaine and heroin were found. The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police Sergeant Tony McGovern, from the Met’s Op Venice Command, said: “The link between Class A drugs and the violence that has plagued London are intrinsically linked and Operation Venice officers will continue to work around the clock to pursue those who believe they can use mopeds and scooters to smuggle drugs across the capital.