Man  appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre.

A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre.

Aaron Kane Johnson is accused of knifing an 18-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday (February 9), underneath the Croydon flyover near a number of bars and clubs.

The victim was allegedly attacked near the Soulful Cellar bar, on High Street, before being helped by bouncers at the door to Story nightclub.