Man appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre.
A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre.
Aaron Kane Johnson is accused of knifing an 18-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday (February 9), underneath the Croydon flyover near a number of bars and clubs.
The victim was allegedly attacked near the Soulful Cellar bar, on High Street, before being helped by bouncers at the door to Story nightclub.
He was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries and his condition has since been described as not life-threatening.
Johnson, 22, of no fixed abode was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on Monday (February 10).