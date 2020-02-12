Maidstone man jailed after breaching sexual offence order

A Maidstone man has been jailed after breaching a court order imposed to protect children from sexual offences.

Following a criminal conviction in 2015, Adrian Scarlett was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order. This prohibited him from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, including through the internet.

During 2017 concerns were raised to Kent Police concerning Scarlett’s conduct in relation to two teenage girls. An investigation revealed he had concealed a previous conviction for sexual offences from the children and their families, before attempting to befriend them over a period of time. He would visit and harass them whilst they were working and even pretended he was related to one of them.

Police attended Scarlett’s home in St Peter’s Street, on 14 September 2018, with officers seizing a number of internet enabled devices, including a phone and two tablets. These devices provided evidence he had been using a social media account to follow and comment on profiles of a large number of young girls.

Scarlett, aged 44, was charged with two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Friday 7 February 2020 he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Wes Marston of the Maidstone Offender Management Unit said: ‘Scarlett has previously been given every opportunity to engage in rehabilitation and was subject to strict measures designed to reduce the risk he posed to children. He has been unable to adhere to these restrictions and actively set out to reoffend. Scarlett has continued to demonstrate a determination to have unsupervised contact with children and also used the internet to communicate with young girls. He appears to have no understanding of the gravity of his actions. Orders such as these are passed by the courts to protect children from harm and as this case shows, Kent Police will do everything we can to ensure those who ignore them face the consequences of their actions.’