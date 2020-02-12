Boyband Jls Have Announced That They Have Reunited After Seven Years

The four piece boy band JLS have announced that they have reunited seven years after they split

Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – will hit the road on tour in November and December this year.

“2020 felt like the right time as it marks a lot of important anniversaries for us… It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS being a group, the 11th anniversary of our debut album release and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits!! So, since there is so much for us to celebrate, we decided there was one thing we just HAD to do… GO ON TOUR!!”

The band will hit the road in November and currently has 15 gigs scheduled in the UK and in Ireland.