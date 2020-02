A rapist who fled to Ghana before the start of his trial has been returned to the United Kingdom and jailed.

Ransford Buabeng, 34, formally of Morris Close, Rugby, fled the country in September 2016 while on court bail while awaiting trial.

In his absence, he was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl following a trial at Warwick Crown Court in December 2016.

Buabeng and another man plied the girl with alcohol before raping her in Rugby in September 2012.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.