Appeal for help locating missing Ashford man

Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a man missing from Ashford.

Christopher Cooper was reported missing at 9am on Tuesday 11 February 2020 and police believe he could be in the Ashford or Hythe areas.

The 41-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, with short brown hair, a goatee beard and glasses.

He often dresses smartly with a waistcoat and is likely to be carrying an umbrella.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to call Kent Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 11-0323.