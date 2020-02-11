Police investigate sex attacks at Fever & Boutique in Maidstone

An appeal for information has been issued by officers following reports that two women had been sexually assaulted at a Maidstone nightclub.

A man is alleged to have committed the offences at Fever & Boutique in Bank Street, between 1.30am and 3am on Sunday 9 February 2020.

Investigators are urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist their investigation to call the appeal line on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/24999/20.

A 24-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on 9 February in connection with the incidents. He has been bailed to return to a police station on 28 February.