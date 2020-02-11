Have you seen Michael?

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Michael Jerram, who has been reported missing from Exmouth.

Michael was last seen in Portsmouth on Friday 7 February boarding a ferry bound for Spain.

He was wearing a brown flat cap, a dark, padded jacket with a motif on the arm, a red scarf, burgundy jumper with a white top underneath, jeans and dark shoes.

He could have been carrying a black rucksack.

Michael is a white male with short brown hair and may appear frail or unsteady on his feet.

He travelled to Portsmouth on Thursday 6 February and stayed overnight in a hotel.

On 7 February he boarded a Brittany Ferries ferry travelling to Santander as a foot passenger at around 5pm.

The ferry arrived in Santander at 5.30pm on Saturday 8 February, but Michael’s whereabouts are now unknown. It is possible he may have left with another passenger in their car.

Anyone who travelled on the Brittany Ferries ship ‘Cap Finistrere’ on 7 and 8 February and saw, or spoke with, Michael is urged to contact police.

If you have seen Michael, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 652 of 08/02/20.