Five teens charged with murder

Five teenagers have been charged with the murder 18-year-old Clinton Evbota in Southwark in October 2019.
A 17-year-old male from Coulsden
A 15-year-old male from Camberwell
Rio Williams, 18, from Stockwell
A 17-year-old male from Stockwell
They are all due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 February.
A 15-year-old male from Camberwell is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in County Durham.
Police were called at 8.21pm on Thursday, 10 October to a stabbing on the Brandon Estate on Grimsel Path, SE5.
Officers attended and found 18-year-old Clinton suffering stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.14pm.
A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Enquiries led by Specialist Crime Command detectives continue.
A 16-year-old boy from Camberwell was charged with murder in December and appeared at Bromley Youth Court.
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested has since been released with no further action.