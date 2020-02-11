Dover county lines drug dealer jailed

A county lines drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed for five years and ten months.

John Isichei, of Rotherhithe New Road, south-east London, was caught by officers investigating texts sent to drug users in Dover.

The 21-year-old admitted supplying class A drugs and was jailed at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 10 February 2020.

He was given a 54-month sentence for the drugs offence and a further 16 months for breaching a suspended sentence he was serving at the time.

Texts messages were sent to drug users in Dover in October and November 2019 offering drugs from a county drugs line.

Officers managed to track down CCTV of Isichei in a Canterbury supermarket adding credit to one of the phones used to send the messages.

Kent Police and Metropolitan Police officers then carried out a warrant at his home in London. He fled but was later arrested and two phones used to send the messages were found in his possession.

Detective Constable Jake Griffiths, Kent Police’s investigating officer in the case, said: ‘This sentence sends out the message that tough punishments await those who prey on the vulnerable in Kent.

‘We will continue to clamp down on the county lines groups who sow misery in our communities by arresting anyone we suspect of involvement and seeking their prosecution.’